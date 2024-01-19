Claude leads Xavier against Georgetown after 26-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-8, 3-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-8, 3-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Desmond Claude scored 26 points in Xavier’s 85-71 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers have gone 7-4 at home. Xavier is the Big East leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 6.9.

The Hoyas are 1-5 in conference games. Georgetown averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Xavier is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Hoyas match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Jayden Epps averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dontrez Styles is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

