Clary and Penn State host Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 3-4 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kanye Clary scored 27 points in Penn State’s 87-83 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-2 at home. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 4.8.

The Nittany Lions are 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals for the Nittany Lions. Clary is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

