Clary and Penn State host No. 1 Purdue

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -18.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Kanye Clary scored 25 points in Penn State’s 76-72 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-0 in home games. Purdue has a 12-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Nittany Lions are 2-3 in Big Ten play. Penn State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Purdue averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

