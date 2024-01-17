Clary and Baldwin lead Penn State over No. 11 Wisconsin 87-83 for 1st ranked win under Rhoades

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State students celebrated a rare snow day on campus, then got to rejoice after…

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State students celebrated a rare snow day on campus, then got to rejoice after their basketball team’s biggest win yet under coach Mike Rhoades.

Kanye Clary scored 27 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. added 20 and the Nittany Lions beat No. 11 Wisconsin 87-83 on Tuesday night for their first win over an AP Top 25 opponent since Rhoades took over the program.

The Nittany Lions (9-9, 3-4 Big Ten) had to fight back from double-digit deficits in their previous two conference wins this season. This time, they barely trailed at all as they knocked off the Big Ten’s last unbeaten team in league play.

Afterward, the hundreds of students who packed the lower sections at courtside stormed the floor, a bonus perk on the free tickets for anyone brave enough to brave the snow and near-zero temperatures.

“This is exactly why I came here, for that experience, and it was a great experience,” Baldwin said. “I’ve never been in a situation like that. It was a great feeling.”

AJ Storr scored 23 points and Steven Crowl added 17 for the Badgers (13-4, 5-1), who had their six-game winning streak snapped after a sloppy start.

Led by Baldwin, who drained a 3-pointer on his first shot, Penn State jumped out to a 12-2 lead to the delight of a loud crowd made up of mostly Penn State students. They had a reprieve from classes after a snowstorm hit Happy Valley early in the day.

The fans got louder as the game progressed, and Penn State held its advantage for all but 3:24.

“Our students, they were awesome,” Rhoades said. “I’m sure it’s icy out right now, it’s as late as can be. That’s a great crowd for a 9 o’clock (Tuesday) night. That’s what we’re trying to do, keep selling our program, keep playing an exciting style.”

After cutting the deficit to 39-35 at halftime, the Badgers didn’t take their first lead until there was 5:01 left. Max Klesmit then hit a 3-pointer that made it 70-68.

Their lead wouldn’t last. The Nittany Lions kept Storr and Tyler Wahl in check down the stretch during a 17-10 run that saw Nick Kern and Baldwin combine to go 9 for 9 at the free throw line.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard wasn’t pleased with his team’s start. He described it as playing “too frenzied.”

“They got us on our heels right from the beginning,” Gard said. “We gave them some confidence early by playing into their hands a little bit and making life difficult on ourselves.”

Penn State capitalized on a handful of Wisconsin turnovers in the opening five minutes, then leaned on Clary and Kern as the half wore on.

Clary jumpstarted a 17-11 surge and Kern sank back-to-back baskets to give Penn State its biggest lead, 29-17, with 6:56 to play in the first half.

LATE BLOCKS

Penn State’s Qudus Wahab had two blocks in the final five minutes to stymie the Badgers. The rangy forward finished with four blocks on the night.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers were sloppy to start and never really recovered. They entered averaging just over nine turnovers per game but committed eight in the first half alone.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions bounced back nicely after getting hammered 95-78 at then-No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. This was Penn State’s first win over a top-15 team in three years.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Indiana on Friday.

Penn State: Visits Rutgers on Saturday.

