Clarke scores 18 off the bench, Stony Brook tops Monmouth 72-65

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Clarke’s 18 points off of the bench led Stony Brook to a 72-65 victory against Monmouth on Thursday night.

Clarke shot 6 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Seawolves (10-10, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Dean Noll scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Tyler Stephenson-Moore was 3 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks (10-10, 3-4) were led by Xander Rice, who recorded 18 points. Monmouth also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jack Collins. In addition, Jakari Spence had nine points and six assists.

Stony Brook entered halftime up 24-20. Clarke paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Stephenson-Moore scored 12 second-half points and Stony Brook secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes and three ties.

