Clark moves into fourth on NCAA scoring list as No. 2 Iowa beats Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, moving into fourth place on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball scoring list, to help No. 2 Iowa beat Wisconsin 96-50 on Tuesday night.

Clark now has 3,306 career points and passed Baylor’s Brittney Griner (3,283 points) on the all-time list with the first of two free throws with 7:02 left in the first half.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 30.9 points per game, missed her first four shots and didn’t have a field goal in the first nine minutes of the game. But she finished 8 of 18 from the field, 6 of 14 in 3-pointers.

Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter had 12 for the Hawkeyes (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to 15 games.

Wisconsin (8-9, 1-6) was within 21-17 in the second quarter before the Hawkeyes went on a 13-0 run. The Badgers fought back to within 40-28 later in the quarter, but Martin and Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 34-second stretch in the final two minutes of the quarter as Iowa led 46-30 at halftime.

Serah Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers.

No. 11 TEXAS 91, KANSAS 56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 17 points, making all seven of her shots, freshman Madison Booker added 15 points and Texas beat Kansas.

Texas scored 12 straight points in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Kansas trailed by at least 20 points in the third quarter and by 30-plus throughout in the fourth.

Moore, Booker and Khadija Faye each had double-digit points in the first half — combining for 36 — to help Texas build a 47-26 lead. The Longhorns shot 59% from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks turned it over 12 times and shot just 37%.

Faye finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Shaylee Gonzales added 12 points for Texas (17-2, 4-2 Big 12). The Longhorns were 36 of 61 (59%) from the field, including 7 of 11 from long range.

