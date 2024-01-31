Clark moves into 2nd place on all-time scoring list in No. 3 Iowa’s win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into second on the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring list on…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark moved into second on the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring list on Wednesday night, finishing with 35 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the No. 3 Hawkeyes’ 110-74 victory over Northwestern.

Cheered on by a sellout crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena filled with Iowa colors and dotted with Clark shirts, the senior guard went 11 for 22 from the field and 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. It was her 13th game this season with at least 30 points.

Northwestern (7-14, 2-8) lost its fifth straight game. Melannie Daley scored 19 points for the Wildcats, and Hailey Weaver finished with 13.

Clark passed Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles for third on the NCAA list when she made a 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter. She moved ahead of Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell when she converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half, making her the career scoring leader for the Big Ten.

Clark finished the night with 3,424 points, departing to a big ovation with 4:23 remaining. Next up is Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17 and tops the women’s scoring list with 3,527 points.

OKLAHOMA 66, No. 2 KANSAS STATE 63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Kansas State, ending the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak.

Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game’s final 3:04.

The game was tied at 59 with 4:09 left before Vann hit consecutive baskets. Her last one was the Sooners’ final one of the game.

Neither team scored again until Sahara Williams made the second of two free throws with 39 seconds left.

Brylee Glenn then scored to get Kansas State within 64-61 with 28 seconds left. After Keys hit one of of two from the foul line, Serena Sundell hit a basket with 8 seconds remaining to make it 65-63.

Nevaeh Tot was then fouled and hit only one free throw giving the Wildcats one more chance. Sundell’s 3 just before the buzzer was off.

Gisela Sanchez scored 18 points and Sundell added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (20-2, 9-1), who were looking to set a school record for consecutive wins in conference play.

No. 10 INDIANA 87, MARYLAND 73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead Indiana to a victory over Maryland.

The Hoosiers (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed.

Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland (12-9, 4-6) with 22 points.

The Hoosiers began the game on a 14-2 run, with all five starters quickly entering the scoring column. It was a 10-point lead after one quarter, and then Indiana scored the first eight points of the second.

It was 52-30 at halftime.

No. 11 UCONN 81, VILLANOVA 60

Aaliyah Edwards scored 22 points, Paige Bueckers added 21 and UConn used a red-hot second half to race past Villanova.

The Huskies made 20 of 28 shots in the second half (71%) and held the Wildcats to 10 of 30 to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 21-point blowout. They had a 16-14 edge in points in the paint at the break and finished with a 44-22 advantage.

KK Arnold added 13 points for UConn (18-4, 10-0 Big East Conference), which rebounded from a 15-point home loss to No. 15 Notre Dame. Nika Muhl had 12 points and 10 assists.

Lucy Olsen had 15 points to lead Villanova (13-8, 6-4). Zanai Jones added 14 and Maddie Webber 11.

No. 22 CREIGHTON 76, MARQUETTE 71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 21 points and Creighton controlled to fourth quarter to pull out a win over Marquette.

Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, the Bluejays opened with a 9-2 run, with five points from Emma Ronsiek, including a three-point play that made it 63-58 with 6:33 to go. Marquette made only 5 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter and that includes three straight makes in the final minute.

But Lauren Jensen made four free throws and Maley made 3 of 4 — the miss with 12 seconds to go ending a streak of 46 straight — to secure the win. The Bluejays finished 18 of 20 from the foul line, 13 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Jensen had 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Bluejays (17-3, 9-2 Big East Conference).

Lizza Karlen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (16-5, 4-5).

