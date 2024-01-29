Clark leads Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Texas A&M-Commerce 69-54

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 18 points helped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 69-54 on Monday night. Clark…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 18 points helped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 69-54 on Monday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (13-8, 6-2 Southland Conference). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range. Dayne Prim pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Kalen Williams finished with 11 points for the Lions (7-13, 1-6). Tommie Lewis added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.