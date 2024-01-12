Citadel plays conference rival Wofford

Wofford Terriers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-8, 0-3 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-8, 0-3 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Tripp and the Wofford Terriers take on Quentin Millora-Brown and the Citadel Bulldogs in SoCon play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in home games. Citadel is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Wofford averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Citadel’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford scores 11.0 more points per game (79.3) than Citadel allows (68.3).

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. AJ Smith is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 10.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Tripp is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.