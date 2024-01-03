Citadel hosts Woolbright and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-5) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3;…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-5)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 90-62 win against the King (TN) Tornados.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Citadel averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in road games. Western Carolina ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Citadel averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Morgan is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.1 points. AJ Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Tre Jackson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Woolbright is averaging 21.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

