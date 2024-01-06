Citadel hosts Staton-McCray and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Citadel Bulldogs after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 29 points in Samford’s 89-74 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Citadel is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford averages 20.4 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 4.8.

Citadel makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Samford averages 23.6 more points per game (90.1) than Citadel allows to opponents (66.5).

The Citadel Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Citadel Bulldogs.

Jones is averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Samford Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.