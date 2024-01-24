Citadel hosts Davis and Mercer

Mercer Bears (8-11, 1-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-11, 0-6 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (8-11, 1-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-11, 0-6 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Jake Davis scored 21 points in Mercer’s 87-80 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 at home. Citadel is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.5 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Bears are 1-5 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Citadel is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Citadel gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Davis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.