Citadel Bulldogs take on the Wofford Terriers on 3-game losing streak

Wofford Terriers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-8, 0-3 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel heads into the matchup against Wofford as losers of three in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Citadel is seventh in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 3.2.

The Terriers are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Citadel makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Wofford has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs.

Corey Tripp is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

