Cisse and Texas Southern host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 1-2 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 70-67 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 at home. Texas Southern has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State allows 81.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 31.1 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Tigers and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Cisse is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Rayquan Brown is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Delta Devils. Reginald Reynolds is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 51.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

