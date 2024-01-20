Cisse and Texas Southern host Alcorn State

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Alcorn State Braves after Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 93-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 1-0 in home games. Alcorn State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 2-2 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Alcorn State is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

PJ Henry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Cisse is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.