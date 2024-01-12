Cincinnati visits No. 14 Baylor following Brides’ 25-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Bridges scored 25 points in Baylor’s 81-72 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Bears have gone 9-0 at home. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.2.

The Bearcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Cincinnati averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Baylor scores 87.7 points, 21.7 more per game than the 66.0 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 15 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

CJ Fredrick is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 7.5 points. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.