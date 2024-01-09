Cincinnati hosts Hunter and No. 25 Texas

Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points in Texas’ 78-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats are 10-0 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.0.

The Longhorns are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati scores 81.3 points, 16.0 more per game than the 65.3 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Max Abmas is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns. Hunter is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.