Cincinnati faces West Virginia following Skillings’ 21-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-13, 2-5 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-13, 2-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 68-57 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers are 7-5 on their home court. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

West Virginia is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Bearcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.7 points. Raequan Battle is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Simas Lukosius averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Skillings is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.