Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 12 BYU Cougars, seek 4th straight victory

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2) at BYU Cougars (12-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2) at BYU Cougars (12-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 12 BYU.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU leads the Big 12 with 22.5 assists per game led by Spencer Johnson averaging 4.5.

The Bearcats are 1-1 on the road. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 40.2 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 8.8.

BYU averages 90.4 points, 24.6 more per game than the 65.8 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars. Noah Waterman is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Lakhin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.