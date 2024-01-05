Christofilis’ 32 lead Seattle U past Utah Tech 70-53

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 32 points led Seattle U past Utah Tech 70-53 on Thursday. Christofilis was 13 of…

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 32 points led Seattle U past Utah Tech 70-53 on Thursday.

Christofilis was 13 of 22 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher was 3 of 11 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 10 points. Brandton Chatfield had nine points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.

Tanner Christensen finished with 16 points for the Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1). Beon Riley added 12 points and two steals for Utah Tech. In addition, Jaylen Searles finished with seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

