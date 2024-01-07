Chicago State visits UTEP following Corbett’s 20-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (7-14) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (7-14) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the UTEP Miners after Jahsean Corbett scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 72-53 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Miners are 7-2 in home games. UTEP is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 3-8 on the road. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Corbett averaging 7.1.

UTEP is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kalu is averaging 4.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

