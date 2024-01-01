Chicago State visits Kansas State, looks to stop road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (7-12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will…

Chicago State Cougars (7-12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Cougars play Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Kansas State averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 3-6 away from home. Chicago State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

