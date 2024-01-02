Chicago State visits Kansas State, looks to break road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (7-12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-3) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (7-12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State travels to Kansas State looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 at home. Kansas State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars are 3-6 on the road. Chicago State is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Kansas State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 64.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.6 Kansas State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

