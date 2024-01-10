Chicago State visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Corbett’s 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (7-15) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-10, 0-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago State Cougars (7-15) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-10, 0-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 74-69 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Knights have gone 3-3 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC with 14.0 fast break points.

The Cougars are 3-9 on the road. Chicago State is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 78.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.5 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 63.7 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 80.7 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Corbett is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.