Chicago State plays Oklahoma State on 4-game road skid

Chicago State Cougars (7-13) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17;…

Chicago State Cougars (7-13) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Cougars visit Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have gone 6-2 at home. Oklahoma State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 17.1 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.1.

The Cougars are 3-7 on the road. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent allowing only 70.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Oklahoma State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 64.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 67.1 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 15.5 points and 5.1 assists. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.