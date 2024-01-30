Chebuhar leads Lehigh against Navy after 20-point game

Navy Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-13, 3-5 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-13, 3-5 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Burke Chebuhar scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 78-72 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-4 in home games. Lehigh is the top team in the Patriot League averaging 34.8 points in the paint. Tyler Whitney-Sidney leads the Mountain Hawks with 7.8.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Lehigh is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Navy allows to opponents. Navy averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.6 points for the Mountain Hawks. Jalin Sinclair is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Donovan Draper is averaging 10.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

