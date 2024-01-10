Chavez and Louisiana Tech host Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-77 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-4 at home. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech scores 10.3 more points per game (76.8) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (66.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is averaging 10.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.