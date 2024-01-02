Chattanooga travels to Samford for conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Samford Bulldogs (11-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces Chattanooga in a…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Samford Bulldogs (11-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces Chattanooga in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Samford is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 39.7 rebounds. Achor Achor leads the Bulldogs with 6.5 boards.

The Mocs are 2-4 in road games. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Samford averages 90.2 points, 18.9 more per game than the 71.3 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Mocs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Honor Huff is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

