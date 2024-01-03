Chattanooga takes on Samford for conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Samford Bulldogs (11-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Samford Bulldogs (11-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Samford and Chattanooga face off on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Samford leads the SoCon averaging 40.0 points in the paint. A.J. Staton-McCray leads the Bulldogs scoring 9.0.

The Mocs have gone 2-4 away from home. Chattanooga has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

Samford averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Samford allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Honor Huff is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

