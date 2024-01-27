Chattanooga hosts Morgan and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-11, 1-6 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-7, 5-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Elijah Morgan scored 21 points in Citadel’s 68-66 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs are 8-2 in home games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Sam Alexis averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 against conference opponents. Citadel is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

AJ Smith is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

