Chatman leads Buffalo against Toledo after 23-point game

Buffalo Bulls (2-14, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-6, 4-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (2-14, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-6, 4-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -15; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Toledo Rockets after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 76-59 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 6-2 in home games. Toledo has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 1-3 in MAC play. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.3.

Toledo is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (49.4%).

The Rockets and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Chatman is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.