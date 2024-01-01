Chatman and Buffalo host Central Michigan

Buffalo Bulls (1-11) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the…

Buffalo Bulls (1-11) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Sy Chatman scored 29 points in Buffalo’s 69-63 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Chippewas are 3-1 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bulls are 0-3 on the road. Buffalo ranks fifth in the MAC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 8.7.

Central Michigan is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Shawn Fulcher is averaging eight points and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.