Charlotte wins 56-44 over North Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson had 20 points in Charlotte’s 56-44 win against North Texas on Saturday night.

Patterson was 8 of 19 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the 49ers (11-7, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nik Graves went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Aaron Scott finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Mean Green (11-6, 4-1). Jason Edwards added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for North Texas. C.J. Noland also put up 10 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Mean Green.

