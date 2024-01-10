Charlotte secures 84-76 victory over Tulsa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 20 points as Charlotte beat Tulsa 84-76 on Wednesday night. Graves was 4…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 20 points as Charlotte beat Tulsa 84-76 on Wednesday night.

Graves was 4 of 6 shooting and 12 of 13 from the free throw line for the 49ers (8-7, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Robert Braswell was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Igor Milicic Jr. was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane (9-6, 0-3) were led by PJ Haggerty, who recorded 28 points. Cobe Williams added 18 points and five assists for Tulsa. Matt Reed also had 10 points.

Charlotte took the lead with 15:28 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Braswell led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-25 at the break. Graves scored a team-high 12 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

