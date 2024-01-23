Charlotte hosts UAB after Patterson’s 20-point showing

UAB Blazers (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 5-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 5-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the UAB Blazers after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 56-44 win against the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers are 8-1 in home games. Charlotte scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Blazers are 4-1 against AAC opponents. UAB is 5-3 in one-possession games.

Charlotte is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 12.8 more points per game (76.9) than Charlotte allows to opponents (64.1).

The 49ers and Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 10.1 points for the 49ers. Patterson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Daniel Ortiz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.