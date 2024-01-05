Charlotte hosts Martin and No. 17 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida Atlantic visits the Charlotte 49ers after Alijah Martin scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-64 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The 49ers have gone 5-1 at home. Charlotte is third in the AAC in team defense, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Owls have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 7.0.

Charlotte makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Florida Atlantic averages 19.2 more points per game (82.9) than Charlotte allows to opponents (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.1 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Goldin is averaging 14.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Owls. Martin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

