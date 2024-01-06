Charlotte hosts Martin and No. 17 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida Atlantic visits the Charlotte 49ers after Alijah Martin scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-64 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The 49ers are 5-1 in home games. Charlotte scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Owls are 1-0 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Florida Atlantic averages 19.2 more points per game (82.9) than Charlotte gives up (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jalen Gaffney is averaging 7.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.