Charlotte defeats UTSA 66-58

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr.’s 19 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 66-58 on Saturday night.

Milicic was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the 49ers (9-7, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Dishon Jackson added 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Isaiah Folkes and Nik Graves both added 10.

The Roadrunners (7-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Jordan Ivy-Curry, who finished with 20 points. PJ Carter added 13 points for UTSA.

