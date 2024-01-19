Charleston Southern visits Giffa and High Point

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-4, 4-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (15-4, 4-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kezza Giffa scored 27 points in High Point’s 86-83 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers are 10-0 on their home court. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 3.3.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in Big South play. Charleston Southern allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

High Point is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Giffa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

RJ Johnson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

