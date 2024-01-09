Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb after Badmus’ 20-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Ademide Badmus scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 85-76 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-2 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 6.3.

Gardner-Webb scores 73.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 75.5 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 73.7 Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Robinson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Daren Patrick is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.9 points. RJ Johnson is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

