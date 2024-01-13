Charleston Southern takes down South Carolina Upstate 77-70

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly had 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-70 win over South Carolina Upstate on…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly had 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-70 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Kelly had 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 Big South Conference). A’lahn Sumler scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Daren Patrick was 6-of-9 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Spartans (5-11, 0-3) were led in scoring by Trae Broadnax, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Nick Alves added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Jorge Ochoa also had 10 points.

