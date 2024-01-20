Charleston (SC) visits UNC Wilmington following White’s 31-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 3-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 3-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-70 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Seahawks are 5-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 4-1 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 5.1.

UNC Wilmington makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Charleston (SC) averages 7.7 more points per game (79.9) than UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents (72.2).

The Seahawks and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 20.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Ben Burnham is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

