Charleston (SC) visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 24-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4) at Hofstra Pride (7-6)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Tyler Thomas scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 84-79 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pride have gone 3-1 at home. Hofstra has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Hofstra makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Charleston (SC) averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 10.6 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 22.2 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Ben Burnham is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

