Charleston (SC) takes home win streak into matchup with Towson

Towson Tigers (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 4-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 4-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Towson aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 14.9 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.2.

The Tigers are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.8% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulton is averaging 4.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

Christian May is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.