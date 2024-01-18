Charleston (SC) plays Towson, seeks 9th straight home win

Towson Tigers (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 4-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Towson Tigers (9-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-4, 4-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Cougars take on Towson.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA scoring 80.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-2 in conference play. Towson is fifth in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 2.8.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.8% Towson allows to opponents. Towson’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Charleston (SC) has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The Cougars and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Burnham is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

Christian May is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

