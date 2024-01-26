Charleston (SC) plays Campbell after Brzovic’s 31-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-6, 5-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-10, 4-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-6, 5-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-10, 4-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after Ante Brzovic scored 31 points in Charleston (SC)’s 107-86 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-3 at home. Campbell ranks third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Cougars are 5-2 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 14.4 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.3.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Campbell gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.6 points for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Brzovic is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

