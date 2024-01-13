Charleston (SC) hosts Monmouth after Rice’s 26-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Monmouth Hawks (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Xander Rice scored 26 points in Monmouth’s 69-56 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 7-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-1 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Charleston (SC) averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Burnham is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Jakari Spence is averaging 5.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Rice is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

