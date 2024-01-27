Charleston (SC) defeats Campbell 90-67

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-67 win against Campbell on Saturday. Burnham…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-67 win against Campbell on Saturday.

Burnham was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (15-6, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Jordan Crawford scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bryce Butler and Reyne Smith both finished with 12 points.

Jasin Sinani led the way for the Fighting Camels (10-11, 4-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Campbell also got 11 points and four assists from Laurynas Vaistaras. Colby Duggan also had 10 points.

