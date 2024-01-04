Charleston defeats Hofstra 73-61 in Coastal Athletic Association opener

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Butler scored 18 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 73-61 on Thursday night in a Coastal…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Butler scored 18 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 73-61 on Thursday night in a Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Butler added five rebounds for the Cougars (10-4). Ante Brzovic scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Frankie Policelli shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight victory for the Cougars.

Tyler Thomas led the Pride (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Darlinstone Dubar added 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Hofstra. In addition, Jaquan Carlos finished with 14 points, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

