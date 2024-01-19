Charles, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the South Alabama Jaguars

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Louisiana in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Jaguars have gone 6-4 in home games. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Isiah Gaiter averaging 6.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

South Alabama is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaiter is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Kobe Julien is averaging 17.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

